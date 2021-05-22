iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,036 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1,209.3% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 84,600 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 58,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 27,521 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 568,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,849,000 after acquiring an additional 158,500 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 152,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter.

PFF stock remained flat at $$38.51 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,750,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,071. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.16. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $39.03.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

