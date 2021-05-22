iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Raised by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,277 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 3.4% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Main Street Research LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $35,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IWM stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.97. The stock had a trading volume of 24,213,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,765,912. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $133.02 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

