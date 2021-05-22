iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.42. The stock had a trading volume of 975,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,417. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.89 and a 1-year high of $170.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.