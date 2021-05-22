iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Cut by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,984,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,003 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.1% of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,176,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $416.58. 4,147,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,530,833. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $424.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $415.26 and its 200-day moving average is $387.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

