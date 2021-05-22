iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,881 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $75,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,194,000 after purchasing an additional 38,998,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411,408 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758,714 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,537. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.72.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

