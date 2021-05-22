iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stake Raised by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 64,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 14,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,843,000.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.80. 666,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,062. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $104.38 and a 12 month high of $152.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.37.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

