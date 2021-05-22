iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,635,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after buying an additional 1,236,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.45. 2,124,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,890,455. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $115.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.44 and a 200 day moving average of $100.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

