iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 459.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,782 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

IYE stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

