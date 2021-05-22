iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Holdings Decreased by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of HC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. HC Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 96,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 67.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 207,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,625 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.45. The company had a trading volume of 138,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,106. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $60.54 and a 1-year high of $95.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.62.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

