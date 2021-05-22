Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Director William H. Everett Sells 1,750 Shares

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Director William H. Everett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $47,442.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ISDR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.72. 17,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,384. The company has a market capitalization of $100.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.86. Issuer Direct Co. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Issuer Direct by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Issuer Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. 18.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

