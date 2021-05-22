Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITMR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

ITMR stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $341.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. Itamar Medical has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itamar Medical will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITMR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Itamar Medical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,193,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,592,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,981,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 686.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 332,900 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,455,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Itamar Medical by 29.1% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 207,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

