iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09.

ITOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $22.33 on Thursday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $47.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,762,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,625 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,662,000 after acquiring an additional 988,298 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,106,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after acquiring an additional 468,576 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,098,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,138,000 after acquiring an additional 330,016 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $188,236.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.