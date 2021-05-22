James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “JAMES HARDI-ADR pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980’s. They have many product applications including: External siding, trim and fascia, ceiling lining and flooring, partitioning, decorative columns, fencing and drainage pipes. “
Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.52 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average is $30.17. James Hardie Industries has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
James Hardie Industries Company Profile
James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.
