James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “JAMES HARDI-ADR pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980’s. They have many product applications including: External siding, trim and fascia, ceiling lining and flooring, partitioning, decorative columns, fencing and drainage pipes. “

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.52 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average is $30.17. James Hardie Industries has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 13,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

