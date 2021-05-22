Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HZNP. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 15,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,474,501.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,554,769.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,603.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 337,578 shares of company stock valued at $30,583,022 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $93.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $97.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.69 and its 200-day moving average is $82.33.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

