Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 89.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 23.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 130,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 25,147 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth about $12,503,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.15, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $55.63.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.21.

In related news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $31,742.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,319.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $70,339.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,269 shares of company stock worth $993,989. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

