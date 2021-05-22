Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,690,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Cowen by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 91,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cowen by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 191,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 84,068 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cowen stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. Cowen Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average is $31.56.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

COWN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Compass Point upgraded Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In related news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $559,580.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 226,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,049,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

