Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $408,000 Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,494 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,436,000 after acquiring an additional 121,242 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,703,000 after buying an additional 91,375 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $15,767,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after buying an additional 128,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGBN opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.76.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

EGBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. G.Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

