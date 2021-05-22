Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $378,000 in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth $907,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 2,229.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 629.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.08.

FVRR stock opened at $183.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -425.80 and a beta of 2.24. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $336.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.47.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiverr International Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

