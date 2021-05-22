Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,452 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 115,114 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth $11,300,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 725.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 142,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLO opened at $24.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

