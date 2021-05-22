Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $370,000 Investment in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of Hersha Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,575,000 after buying an additional 202,736 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 49,051 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 196,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

NYSE HT opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $400.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.79. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%. Research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,289.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,850 shares of company stock worth $514,006. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

