JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.10.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.75. 10,657,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,465,385. The firm has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.10. JD.com has a 52-week low of $49.33 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 80.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

