Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Danimer Scientific in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of DNMR opened at $21.96 on Friday. Danimer Scientific has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $66.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNMR. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth $38,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

