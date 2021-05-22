Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Morgan Advanced Materials plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morgan Advanced Materials’ FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCRUF opened at $4.31 on Friday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

