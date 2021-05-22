Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Barrick Gold Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.10 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ABX. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective (down from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.71.

TSE ABX opened at C$29.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$27.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.98 billion and a PE ratio of 17.82. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$23.63 and a 1 year high of C$41.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

In other news, Director John Lawson Thornton bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625,955.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,775,451 shares in the company, valued at C$46,622,547.86.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

