Jeffrey A. Graves Acquires 4,100 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.71 per share, with a total value of $101,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524,647.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

3D Systems stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.14. 11,306,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,643,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDD shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in 3D Systems by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102,230 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.