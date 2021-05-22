Jensen Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 301,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,345,000 after acquiring an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth $37,118,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 6.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HRC traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.96. 223,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.50. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

