John J. Nicols Sells 70,385 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25.
CDXS opened at $19.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.89 and a beta of 1.17.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.
Codexis Company Profile
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.
