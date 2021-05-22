John J. Nicols Sells 70,385 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25.

CDXS opened at $19.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,281,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,596,000 after buying an additional 721,785 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth about $15,472,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,098,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Codexis by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,795,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,513,000 after acquiring an additional 434,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.