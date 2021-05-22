Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives $55.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.50. 3,223,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,978,507. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $29.08 and a 12-month high of $66.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

