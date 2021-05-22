Joshua Bixby Sells 15,872 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby sold 15,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $684,559.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,126,498.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joshua Bixby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $491,400.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $504,000.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $565,460.00.

NYSE FSLY opened at $44.87 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,071,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,424,000 after buying an additional 278,846 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 22.0% during the first quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,619,000 after buying an additional 2,044,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,805,000 after buying an additional 82,139 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,256,000 after buying an additional 1,543,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 134.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after buying an additional 967,157 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

