Julius Bär Gruppe’s (JBAXY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HSBC raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Julius Bär Gruppe has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. Julius Bär Gruppe has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $13.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.4639 per share. This represents a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.