Kadant Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Kadant has raised its dividend by 15.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.
KAI stock opened at $167.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kadant has a 52 week low of $93.01 and a 52 week high of $189.40.
In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total value of $160,633.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,838.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares in the company, valued at $487,092.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.25.
Kadant Company Profile
Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.
