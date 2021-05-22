Kadant Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Kadant has raised its dividend by 15.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Get Kadant alerts:

KAI stock opened at $167.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kadant has a 52 week low of $93.01 and a 52 week high of $189.40.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kadant will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total value of $160,633.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,838.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares in the company, valued at $487,092.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.25.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.