Kadant Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Kadant has raised its dividend by 15.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $167.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. Kadant has a 1-year low of $93.01 and a 1-year high of $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.10.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Kadant will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.25.

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $160,633.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $784,838.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,092.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

