Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Down 4.3% After Insider Selling

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)’s stock price dropped 4.3% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $124.44 and last traded at $124.74. Approximately 237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 120,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.31.

Specifically, insider John Malcolm Donnan sold 6,023 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $755,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,343 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total transaction of $175,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,066 shares of company stock worth $2,645,219. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KALU has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 164.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.41.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.05 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 382,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

