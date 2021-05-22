Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Trading 6.6% Higher

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s stock price traded up 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. 12,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,400,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The company has a market cap of $707.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jatin Shah purchased 23,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,031,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after buying an additional 955,560 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 554.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 980,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after buying an additional 830,712 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $8,728,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $9,288,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

