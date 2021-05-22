KE (NYSE:BEKE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

KE (NYSE:BEKE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEKE. China Renaissance Securities upgraded KE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC started coverage on KE in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. 86 Research raised KE from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.96.

KE stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.13. 10,769,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,658,649. KE has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 334.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.93.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KE will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

