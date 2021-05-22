Keh Shew Lu Sells 8,500 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,895,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $146,808.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,068,963.45.

On Monday, March 22nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,799,600.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 40,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $3,486,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.46. The company had a trading volume of 334,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,432. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.93. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Diodes’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Diodes by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

