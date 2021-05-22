Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kellogg (NYSE:K) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.92.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $4,918,313.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,710.92. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 586,335 shares of company stock valued at $36,904,054. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kellogg by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Kellogg by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.50. 2,125,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,339. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.