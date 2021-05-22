Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 21,080 shares.The stock last traded at $25.09 and had previously closed at $25.45.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $974.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.90.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

