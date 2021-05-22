Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 21,080 shares.The stock last traded at $25.09 and had previously closed at $25.45.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $974.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.90.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%.
About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
