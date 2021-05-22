Keybank National Association OH Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,444,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,084 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $185,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.03. 26,751,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,883,856. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $80.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.