Keybank National Association OH Sells 19,530 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,530 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $54,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.01. 2,177,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $144.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.41. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.