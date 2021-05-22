Keybank National Association OH Sells 25,685 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,203,224 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 25,685 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.07% of Abbott Laboratories worth $144,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,797 shares of company stock worth $12,339,005 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

ABT traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.13. 4,629,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,396,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.