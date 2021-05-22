Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,377 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,662,007 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $89,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 39,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $55.08. 16,449,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,389,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $252.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.