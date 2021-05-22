Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.39-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.205-1.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 1.390-1.450 EPS.

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.66. 1,016,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,575. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEYS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.09.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.