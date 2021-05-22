Kier Group (LON:KIE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $81.64

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.64 ($1.07) and traded as high as GBX 112.20 ($1.47). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 110.20 ($1.44), with a volume of 1,158,384 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Kier Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £178.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 454.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.