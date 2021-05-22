Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) versus Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Critical Comparison

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) and Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Kimbell Royalty Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Toray Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Toray Industries pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kimbell Royalty Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Kimbell Royalty Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Toray Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners -165.60% 3.85% 2.78% Toray Industries N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toray Industries has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kimbell Royalty Partners and Toray Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 5 1 3.00 Toray Industries 1 2 0 0 1.67

Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus price target of $13.29, indicating a potential upside of 3.39%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Toray Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.7% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Toray Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Toray Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $108.22 million 7.19 -$69.06 million $3.37 3.81 Toray Industries $20.33 billion 0.50 $512.18 million $0.64 20.00

Toray Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Kimbell Royalty Partners. Kimbell Royalty Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toray Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Toray Industries on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres. Its mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 97,000 gross producing wells, including approximately 41,000 wells in the Permian Basin. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc. manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products. It also provides nylon, ABS, PBT, PPS, and other resins and molded products; polyolefin foam products; polyester, polyethylene, polypropylene, and other films; processed film products; raw materials for synthetic fibers and plastics; fine chemicals; electronic and information materials; and graphic materials. In addition, the company offers carbon fibers, carbon fiber composite materials, and molded products; analysis, physical evaluation, research, and other services; and pharmaceuticals, medical devices, etc. Further, it provides engineering services; condominiums; industrial equipment and machinery; IT-related equipment; water treatment membranes and related equipment; and materials for housing, building, and civil engineering applications. The company was formerly known as Toyo Rayon Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Toray Industries, Inc. in 1970. Toray Industries, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

