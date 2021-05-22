Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,570,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,167 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $26,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.40, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $18.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 113.68%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

