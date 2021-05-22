King DAG (KDAG) Price Reaches $0.48 on Top Exchanges

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 22nd. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. King DAG has a total market cap of $26.22 million and approximately $13,188.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00063197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00018817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.35 or 0.00888543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00089451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

