Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.42

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.42 and traded as high as $5.00. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 4,026 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Kingsway Financial Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 30.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies.

