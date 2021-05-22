Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 2,187 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 87.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,676 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.09. 4,885,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,321,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.93. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $28.31 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

