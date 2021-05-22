Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 330 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 9.9% during the first quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 207,587 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 20.4% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,304 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 17.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,048,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572,624. The company has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.89.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.6367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

GSK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.